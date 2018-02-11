Dominos Pizza delivery driver robbed in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Dominos Pizza delivery driver was robbed late Saturday night.

The robbery occurred in the 800 block of Forrest Drive around 10:15 p.m.

The 61 -year-old delivery driver told police that after delivering a pizza, he walked back to his vehicle and was robbed by two unknown black men

wearing dark clothing. The men took an unknown amount of money from the delivery driver. No firearm was used and the men fled the area.

Police say there were no reported injuries and the investigation is ongoing.