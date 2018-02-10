Virginia Tech stuns No. 2 Virginia 61-60 in overtime thriller

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – For days, No. 2 Virginia knew that a win would catapult them in front of Villanova, who fell to St. Johns earlier in the week. If they could just make it to Sunday unscathed.

Virginia Tech, who was routed in Blacksburg by the Cavaliers last month, had other plans. The Hokies have been fighting to stay inside the tournament bubble. With a win over North Carolina, and now an overtime win over Virginia in their own house, the Hokies (18-and-7, 7-and-5 ACC) resume is looking like a winner.

Tech had a chance to win the game in regulation, carrying a 49-45 lead into the final 120 seconds of the contest. Four straight Ty Jerome points tied the game with 12 seconds, and neither the Hokies or the Cavaliers could sink a game-winner.

UVA then had a chance to ice the game at the free throw line in overtime. Up five with 40 seconds remaining, Devon Hall missed one free throw each on his next two trips to the line, and the Hokies would climb back to take a 61-60 lead following Kerry Blackshear’s layup with eight seconds.

Justin Robinson led the Hokies with 20 points. Hall led the ‘Hoos with 16.

The loss snaps a 15-game winning streak dating back to the beginning of December 2017 for the Cavaliers. It’s also their first loss at home this season.

The Hokies can snag another top-10 win on Wednesday when they travel to Duke, while UVA will have another stiff test in No. 25 Miami on the road Tuesday.