University of Virginia student makes half court shot to win 18,000 on ESPN’s College Game Day show

University of Virginia student Angus Binnie got 18 grand richer on Saturday after he hit a half court shot on ESPN‘s College GameDay Show.

Binnie sunk his third shot during the shows 3-for-3 challenge and the money was fronted by State Farm for the event.

The challenge gives a student from the crowd 18 seconds to hit a half court shot, with unlimited amount of attempts to make the shot in that time frame.

Binnie, according to ESPN, is a freshman at UVA and has not declared a major as of yet.

It was not asked what he will spend the money on, but his parents may be hoping that he spends it on his education. Well, some of it.

ESPN’s College GameDay is on a college campus each week during the college basketball season. They also have a football pregame show under the same name during the college football season.