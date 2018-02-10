Hampton Police investigating a shooting

HAMPTON, Va – Hampton Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) involved in a shooting that happened Saturday night.

About 9:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call that a shooting had just occurred in the 400 block of Colonial Avenue.

Police say when officers arrived on scene they found the victim, a 28-year-old Hampton woman, in a home in the 400 block of Colonial Avenue, suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she is now considered to be in critical, but stable condition.

Hampton Police say after investigating, it was revealed that a party was taking place within a home located in the 400 block of Colonial Avenue and at some point during the gathering, a fight occurred within the home.

One of the party-goers left the residence and went to a vehicle to get a gun. Gunshots were fired from outside of the home towards where the party was taking place. As a result of the gunfire, a bullet entered the dwelling and struck the woman.

Police say they do not have a suspect description at this time and the incident remains under investigation. There is no further information at this time.

