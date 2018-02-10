× First Warning Forecast: Tracking isolated showers and gusty winds

**Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 1 AM Sunday for coastal waters

It’s been a mild day with a few showers here and there. Temperatures will be very mild overnight, with many communities staying in the low 60s. A few scattered showers are possible, but not seeing anything major. Watch out for areas of fog, especially along the coast. A cold front will approach the area Sunday and Sunday night.

Even warmer on Sunday. Temperatures will soar to the low and mid 70s. The record high for Norfolk is 80 F. Don’t think we’ll break it, but temperatures will be very warm for this time of year. Isolated showers will be possible throughout the day. Like Saturday, the entire day will not be a washout and we could even see a few breaks in the clouds. Just keep that umbrella handy! A thunderstorm is not out of the question, but severe weather is not expected. Better chances for rain late Sunday into the day on Monday.

Monday will start off milder, with falling temperatures throughout the day. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Expect rain throughout the day as the cold front crosses the region. A few showers could linger into Tuesday, with much cooler temperatures. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Drier and milder for Valentines Day. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 60s. Another cold front will move through Thursday and Friday with a slight chances for showers.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Warm and windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: SW 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Meteorologist April Loveland

