York-Poquoson deputies look for suspects in home burglary case

YORK COUNTY, Va. – Deputies of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office are looking for two men that attempted to burglarize a home on January 25.

Officials say that around 9 a.m. on January 25, one of the two black males entered a home in the 100 block of Little Bay Avenue through the window of the property. This is when investigators say that a victim in the home saw one of the suspects in the house.

The suspect that was in the home pulled a firearm on the victim before fleeing the scene.

Deputies were able to pull video from the home’s security system, which showed the two men walking up the driveway of the home.

The suspect who entered the home was wearing a red hoodie with a black and grey Yankees baseball cap.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office would like those with any information to please contact them at 757-890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Please reference case # 1800317.