Virginia Beach Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old boy who did not come home after school Friday.

Police say that Michael Williams left Brandon Middle School, located in the 1700 block of Pope Street, on foot around 1:30 p.m.

Williams is described as a black male who is approximately 4’11” and 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, a black jacket, green or grey pants and was carrying a dark-colored book bag.

It is unknown why Williams left the school.

Anyone who has seen Williams or is aware of his whereabouts is asked to call Virginia Beach Emergency Communications at (757) 385-5000 or any Missing Persons Detective at (757) 385-4101.

