USS Oak Hill to leave for six-month deployment Friday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The USS Oak Hill will leave from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Friday morning for a scheduled six-month deployment.

The Oak Hill will join with the USS Iwo Jima and the USS New York to support maritime operations and theater security in Europe and the Middle East. Part of Fleet Surgical Team (FST) 4 and FST-8, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28, Tactical Air Control Squadron 22, Naval Beach Group 2 and the staff of Amphibious Squadron 4 make up the Iwo Jima ARG.

Iwo Jima and New York departed Mayport, Florida on Wednesday.