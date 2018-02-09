USPS announces new U.S. Flag Forever stamp

RICHMOND, Va. – The United States Postal Service has a new American flag stamp!

USPS issued its newest U.S. Flag Forever stamp recently at the American Stamp Dealers Association Winter Postage Stamp Show in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

For more than half a century, U.S. stamps have depicted the American flag in vivid red, white and blue. This eye-catching new issuance continues that tradition with a striking graphic design of a flag, say USPS officials.

”Since 1957, the Postal Service has produced colorful stamps that celebrate the American flag in all of its beautiful red, white and blue glory,” said U.S. Postal Service District Manager Timothy Costello in dedicating the stamp. “Through this stamp, the Postal Service reminds us all of the importance of showing our patriotism and pride all year round.”

The U.S. Flag Forever stamp will be offered in booklets of 20 and coils of 100.

The digital illustration by Kit Hinrichs of San Francisco shows a flag with crisp folds and a contemporary look, with a shadow on the small, visible portion of the back to suggest a sense of depth.

To purchase the stamp and find out more, click here.