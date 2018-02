Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room Show, Wink and Mitch get you set for a monumental showdown in Charlottesville Saturday as UVA can move into the nation's top spot with a victory.

Plus, a look back at Thursday's 246th edition of the Carolina-Duke rivalry - the eighth straight meeting decided by 10 points or less.

Also, Mitch profiles the unbeaten Western Branch High School boys basketball team as it celebrates senior night during its historic season.