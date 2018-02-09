Snapchat releases new personalized lenses for parties

If you are a Snapchat user then you might want to get ready to even be more engaged with the social media medium.

The company just released recently its new line party lenses, according to Engadget.

The social media platform already has a variety of filters and lenses that are popular for its users to use, but the additional 150 lens templates will allow users to personalize events on Snapchat, whether that may be a birthday party, a wedding or annual family get-together.

Snapchat users will be able to use unique text, plus enter a time and location for the event.

There is a catch though. These lenses are not free.

Snapchat says that the prices will vary based on location size, how long the lens will run for on Snapchat and what features come with the lens that you will be using. Some may be more interactive and dynamic compared to other lenses.

The lenses can be visible from 20km to 5 million square feet.