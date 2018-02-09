Read Across America to be celebrated on Dr. Seuss birthday

The famed children’s book author Dr. Seuss was born on March 2, and to honor his legacy and the promotion of reading, the National Education Association will be holding its Read Across America event.

NEA’s annual motivation and awareness program calls for every child in every community to read a book on March 2nd, according to a press release from the association.

The Read Across America event is also something that NEA believes provides parents, children and members of its association the resources and activities they need to continue reading through out the year.

NEA came up with the promotional program in 1997, and has been celebrating Read Across America on Dr. Seuss birthday since 1998.