Portsmouth Police investigating after two men injured in shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Avondale Road Friday.

The first call came in 2:20 p.m., requesting assistance in the 150 block of Allard Road for a man who had been shot in the upper body. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Around 2:36 p.m., another call advised police that a man walked into a local hospital after being shot in the torso. Authorities believe that the man is a second victim of the shooting on Avondale Road.

It is believed that the victims both have non-life threatening injuries.

There is no further information.

