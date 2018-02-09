Police looking for suspects in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Police need your help finding the two people responsible for a shooting that happened Thursday evening.

Just before 10 p.,m., police responded to the intersection of North Hope Street and East Mercury Boulevard in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with a single gunshot wound.

Medics took the victim to the hospital where is now in critical condition.

The victim told officers he was sitting in his car when two unknown men came up and shot him.

Police are still investigating the incident.

If you have any information that might help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.