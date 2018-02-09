One direction for UVA men’s hoops as ‘Hoos host Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The ‘Hoos are one from one.

With a victory Saturday vs. rival Virginia Tech, the UVA men’s hoops team is all but assured of its first number one national ranking since the 1982-83 season.

The ‘Hoos, riding a 15-game win streak – including an unblemished 12-and-0 mark in ACC play, are current ranked number two in the nation. However, by virtue of top-ranked Villanova’s home loss to unranked St. John’s Wednesday – Virginia is in line to move into the top spot if it can get past the Hokies Saturday.

UVA, who leads the all-time series 91-to-55, has won five straight vs. Virginia Tech at John Paul Jones Arena.

Tip-off in Charlottesville is set for 6:15 p.m. ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm will broadcast from JPJ Arena from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. An evening edition of the pregame show will lead into the 6:15 p.m. tipoff.