James City County police looking for suspect connected to car larcenies

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Police in James City County are looking for a suspect that has been breaking into multiple cars in the Michelle’s Point, Rolling Woods and White Hall neighborhoods.

The video featured in this story shows the suspect breaking into vehicles.

Police say that residents are encouraged to protect their property by removing valuables from vehicles and always locking doors, keeping windows and doors locked at night and when not at home and keeping extra keys and garage door remotes in a secure location.

If you see someone suspicious or suspicious activity, JCC police ask that you please contact 757-253-1800 or 911 in the event of an emergency.