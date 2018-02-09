Hampton Police need public’s help locating breaking and entering suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police need your help locating 53-year-old Rodney Slade. Sgt. Matthew Bond told News 3 the suspect also goes by Timothy Slade.

Slade has been wanted by police for breaking and entering and grand larceny since December and was last seen in the 800 block of 28th Street in Newport News.

Police have charged Slade with a burglary at the Family Dollar on Lasalle Ave after they believe he smashed out the front window and stole electronics from the store.

Police told News 3 Slade fled on foot and police have been looking for him ever since.

If you know where the suspect is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

App - P3 Tips for Apple or Android

Online - P3 Tips

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.