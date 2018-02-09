Frito Lay and Operation Smile team up to spread smiles across America

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Frito Lay is teaming up with Operation Smile to raise money for the international children’s medical charity, through specialty chip bags that will be sold nationwide.

Every purchase of the specialty chip bag will mean that Frito Lay, a Pepsi Cola brand, will make a donation to Operation Smile.

The campaign will run from February 12 to April 7, according to a press release from Operation Smile.

The chip bags will have smiles of people of different genders, ethnicity and facial hair, so a purchaser of the chip bags can best match their smile to the one that is on the bags.

Multi-platinum recording artist and actress, Jordin Sparks, will be helping to market the initiative for Frito Lay and Operation Smile.

Operation Smile helps to improve the lives of children and young adults worldwide who suffer from cleft conditions by providing access to safe surgical care.