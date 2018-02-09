× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: The warm up continues with sun today and rain this weekend

The big warm up continues… Get ready for a frigid and frosty morning. Temperatures will start in the 20s this morning but thankfully with very light winds. Expect frost on the windshield this morning so plan some defrost time into your morning commute.

Today will be a near perfect day for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies with light winds and highs warming into the low 50s, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday and near or just slightly above normal. A few clouds will start to build in tonight as lows drop into the low 40s.

Even warmer air moves in for the weekend but so does rain. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs warming into the mid 60s. We will see scattered showers tomorrow with a stray storm possible. Winds will still be light tomorrow. Highs will climb into the 70s on Sunday. Expect more rain for Sunday with a stray storm possible. Winds will crank up Sunday with gusts to near 30 mph possible. Most areas will see about ½” of rain throughout the weekend with locally highs totals possible.

Clouds and rain chances will stick around for early next week as cooler air returns. Expect highs in the mid 50s on Monday and Tuesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (50%), Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 9th

1990 F0 Tornado: Chesapeake

