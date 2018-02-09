× First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings Friday, Lane closures in Chesapeake, Weekend road work

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Berkley Bridge 9:00 AM

James River Bridge 11:00 AM

–

CHESAPEAKE: Northbound Dominion Blvd over Cedar Road single lane closure on Friday, February 9th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the overpass

–

CHESAPEAKE: BATTLEFIELD BLVD S LANE CLOSURE

The installation of a raw water main will require the closure of one of the left-turn lanes on northbound Chesapeake Expressway at Battlefield Blvd as well as the closure of one lane on southbound Battlefield Blvd at that intersection. The closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 5 and will last for at least three weeks.

–

Alligator River Bridge on U.S. 64 to Close for Repairs March 14-21

Traffic will be detoured to N.C. 94, U.S. 264, U.S. 17 and U.S. 158

Beginning Wednesday, March 14, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will close the Alligator River Bridge between Tyrrell and Dare counties for one week. The closure will allow crews to complete major renovation work on the bridge’s swing-span drawbridge.

The bridge will be closed to all vehicle traffic at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, March 14 and is expected to reopen by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20. The drawbridge will also be closed to boat navigation. During the closure, crews will complete the electrical and mechanical swing span repairs that were started during the previous bridge closure Jan. 10-17.

The work is part of an extensive renovation project designed to extend the life of the 58-year-old bridge. The $16.7 million contract was awarded to Flatiron Constructors of Morrisville, NC back in March 2017.

During the closure, NCDOT will have detour signage and variable message signs in place to guide motorists through the following detour routes:

Motorists traveling east from Columbia should use N.C. 94 South to U.S. 264 East to U.S. 64.

Motorists traveling west from Dare County to Columbia should use U.S. 264 West to N.C. 94 North to U.S. 64.

Motorists traveling to the Outer Banks from areas west of Williamston should use U.S. 17 North to U.S. 158 East.

Motorists traveling from the Outer Banks to points west of Williamston should use U.S. 158 West to U.S. 17 South to U.S. 64 West.

No additional bridge closures are expected during the renovation project.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT February 4-10

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:

I-64 east and west off-ramps to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Left lane closure on I-64 east from the James City-York County Line (mile marker 233) to Route 143 Camp Peary (Exit 238) February 5-9, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. for soil bearing.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel:

Single-lane closures, one lane will remain open at all times.

o West February 5-9 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure east between 15 th View Street (Exit 272) and I-564 February 4-9 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

View Street (Exit 272) and I-564 February 4-9 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single-lane closure east from LaSalle Avenue to the HRBT February 4-9, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, High Rise Bridge:

Single-lane closures with one lane remaining open at all times:

o Westbound February 9-10, from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

o Westbound February 10-11, from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m.

I-64, Southside:

Dual-lane closures west February 7-9, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on I-64 from the Twin Bridges to I-264 interchange. One lane will remain open at all times.

Route 17 South, James River Bridge: One lane will remain open at all times.

Alternating single-lane closures south February 5-9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-95, Greensville County:

From I-95 North, Exit 12 (Route 301) will be closed as follows. A detour will be in place:

February 5-8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

February 5-9 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 13 Northampton Boulevard, Norfolk:

Left lane blocked in both directions at I-64 on February 5-9, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth: