First Warning Forecast: Tracking mild temperatures and scattered showers

Tracking a big warmup and scattered showers for your weekend.

Clouds will increase overnight. Temperatures won’t be as cold thanks to the cloud cover. Lows in the mid and upper 40s.

Rain chances will increase throughout the day Saturday. Now, the entire day will not be a wash out. Just keep that umbrella handy for scattered showers at times. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s, which is well-above normal for this time of year. Lows in the mid and upper 50s.

Wind and more rain on tap for Sunday. Temperatures will soar into the low 70s under overcast skies. Expect scattered showers at times. It will be windy, with possible gusts up to 30 mph. The southwesterly winds will help the temperatures to warmup.

Rain will carry into your work week. It will be cooler, with highs in the upper 50s and showers throughout the day.

Tuesday will be much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s with a chance of showers.

The only day that is looking mostly dry next week is Valentines Day. Temperatures will warm into the low 60s under clouds and sunshine.

The rain will then return for Thursday and Friday. Grab that rain gear and keep it handy!

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers (40%). Mild. Highs in the low and mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Warm and windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: SW 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

