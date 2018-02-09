Emotional day for Portsmouth victim’s family, as stabbing suspect faces judge for murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A woman charged with stabbing a man to death will now stand trial for murder after a judge ruled Friday there is enough evidence for the case to be certified to grand jury.

36-year-old Latisha Warren faced a judge for a preliminary hearing after being arrested in August 2017 for stabbing Darnell Phillips.

In court Warren was crying as witnesses testified about what happened the night she and Phillips last saw each other. The prosecution said there was argument that led to the stabbing and that the two had a hostile relationship at times.

As evidence was being presented Phillips's family was in the courtroom, noticeably upset about the loss of their loved on.

News 3 spoke to Phillips's mother, Vanessa Robinson, outside the courthouse. She said Darnell was her oldest son and that he left behind 6 children who are now going through counseling.

Robinson said the family plans to see the case through to the end and until then they will pray for healing and for Warren as she sits behind bars.