Crews respond to fire at Chesapeake Square Mall

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters with the Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire at Chesapeake Square Mall Friday evening.

Dispatchers received the call at 7:01 p.m. When crews arrived at the scene, they found smoke inside the building. Further investigation found a fire in the restroom in suite 306, Greg’s Airbrushing.

The fire was contained to the restroom and smoke damage was limited to suite 306. The fire was brought under control at 7:12 p.m.

The mall was partially evacuated during the incident but soon resumed normal operations. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

