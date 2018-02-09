Busch Gardens offers new membership program

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Busch Gardens will be offering three new membership plans, which vary in price and exposure to the park.

All three plans do allow for you to get in to the park on a year-round admission to Busch Gardens and Water Country USA, plus Christmas Town, starting at $10 a month for the parks least expensive package. Admission dates do very on what package you purchase.

The park will also be offering a low introductory rate through March 31.

To learn more, click here.

Busch Gardens new membership plans:

Basic membership: Admission during select dates to Busch Gardens, Water Country USA; 50 percent off general parking; admissions to Christmas Town and Howl-O-Scream during select dates; guest ticket discounts; member sneak peeks; in-park discounts.

Unlimited membership: Unlimited admission to Busch Gardens and Water Country USA; free general parking; admission to Christmas Town and Howl-O-Scream; two free guest tickets, plus discounts on additional tickets; member sneak peeks; in-park discounts.

Premier membership: Unlimited admissions to Busch Gardens and Water Country USA, plus the nine sister parks that are apart of Sea World Parks & Entertainment Inc.; Free preferred parking; admission to Christmas Town and Howl-O-Scream; three free tickets, plus discounts on additional tickets; member sneak peeks; in-park discounts.