Pizza deals and facts for National Pizza Day!

Posted 6:00 am, February 8, 2018, by , Updated at 02:38PM, February 8, 2018

Every year on February 9, we celebrate National Pizza Day!

Thin crust, Chicago-style, deep dish… what’s your favorite? We went to the popular spot, Salvatore’s in Virginia Beach to observe the delicious holiday.

Here are some interesting facts about pizza:

  • Pepperoni is the most popular pizza at 36% of all pies ordered.
  • Over 3 billion pizzas are sold in the USA each year.  Add another 1 billion on frozen pizzas
  • 17% of all US Restaurants are pizzerias.
  •  Antica Pizzeria, the first Pizzeria, opened in Naples, Italy, in 1738.
  •  Gennaro Lombardi, the first Pizzeria in the United States, opened in 1895 in New York City.
  • Americans consume on average 23 pounds of pizza per person each year.

Here are a few places offering discounts to celebrate: