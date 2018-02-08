Pizza deals and facts for National Pizza Day!

Every year on February 9, we celebrate National Pizza Day!

Thin crust, Chicago-style, deep dish… what’s your favorite? We went to the popular spot, Salvatore’s in Virginia Beach to observe the delicious holiday.

Here are some interesting facts about pizza:

Pepperoni is the most popular pizza at 36% of all pies ordered.

Over 3 billion pizzas are sold in the USA each year. Add another 1 billion on frozen pizzas

17% of all US Restaurants are pizzerias.

Antica Pizzeria, the first Pizzeria, opened in Naples, Italy, in 1738.

Gennaro Lombardi, the first Pizzeria in the United States, opened in 1895 in New York City.

Americans consume on average 23 pounds of pizza per person each year.

Here are a few places offering discounts to celebrate: