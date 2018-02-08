Pizza deals and facts for National Pizza Day!

Every year on February 9, we celebrate National Pizza Day!
Thin crust, Chicago-style, deep dish… what’s your favorite? We went to the popular spot, Salvatore’s in Virginia Beach to observe the delicious holiday.
Here are some interesting facts about pizza:
- Pepperoni is the most popular pizza at 36% of all pies ordered.
- Over 3 billion pizzas are sold in the USA each year. Add another 1 billion on frozen pizzas
- 17% of all US Restaurants are pizzerias.
- Antica Pizzeria, the first Pizzeria, opened in Naples, Italy, in 1738.
- Gennaro Lombardi, the first Pizzeria in the United States, opened in 1895 in New York City.
- Americans consume on average 23 pounds of pizza per person each year.
Here are a few places offering discounts to celebrate:
- California Pizza Kitchen: Try the new cauliflower crust for no additional charge through Friday. After Friday, there will be a $2.50 upcharge.
- Domino’s: Choose two or more items from a select menu for $5.99 each. The deal includes medium two-topping pizzas. Medium 2-topping handmade pan pizzas are $8.99. Get one large three-topping pizza for $7.99.
- Papa John’s: Get 25 percent off regular-priced menu items. Plus find more BOGO specials and combo deals here.
- Pizza Hut: Multiple deals are detailed on their website including heart-shaped pizza and more. For deals click here, including an online-only special for a $7.99 large two-topping pizza.
- Chuck E. Cheese’s: Chuck E. Cheese’s is constantly updating its printable pizza coupons. You can find them all here, based on your location. Current specials include $2 off any large pizza and a package of one medium one-topping pizza, two soft drinks and 25 Play Points for $21.99.