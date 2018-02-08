Suffolk crews respond to kitchen fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Crews with Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire in the 100 block of South Capital Street Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call at 4:35 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found light smoke coming from the exterior of the home. Upon entry inside the home, personnel found heavy smoke in the kitchen due to a fire on the stove.

Authorities said most of the damage was contained to the kitchen appliances; there was some extension to the walls and cabinets.

The fire was called under control at 4:49 p.m. and was ruled accidental.

Three people – two adults and one juvenile – were at home at the time of the fire. They will not be displaced.

There were no injuries in this incident.

Download the News 3 app for updates.