Second grader from Hampton elementary school publishes book about lying

HAMPTON, Va. – A second grader from Aberdeen Elementary School has written a children’s book on the topic of lying.

The book is called “Diary of A Godly Fairy,” and was written and published by Zion Veney.

“I want to teach kids that this is what happens when they tell lies,” said Veney about why she wanted to write this book.

The book’s main character is a fairy named Carleen. The fairy gets herself into a little trouble when she wants to be a “cool fairy,” leading her down a road of telling one lie after another. This leads Carleen to finally confessing her lies to her friends and work to gain back their trust.

Veney’s mother helped her put the book together and create the illustrations, but the ideas for the story and what it talks about, were the second graders own thoughts.

The second grader won’t be done writing any time soon. She has hopes of making a whole series of books that feature the fairy Charleen, and has already written her next book called “The Magic Fairy,” which she said was written before “Diary of A Godly Fairy.”

A copy of “Diary of A Godly Fairy,” can be purchased on Amazon.com.