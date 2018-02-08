Report: 49ers to make QB Jimmy Garoppolo NFL’s highest-paid player

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Jimmy Garoppolo has never lost a game as a starting quarterback – he’s 7-and-0. Now, his salary has several zeroes to match the one in his career loss column.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the 49ers are set to sign Garoppolo to a five year contract averaging $27.5 million per year – including $74 million in guarantees. The $27.5 million season salary is $500,000 more than the Lions’ Matthew Stafford – making Garoppolo the NFL’s highest paid player. The total value of the contract will reportedly be $137.5 million.

Garoppolo, who turned 26 in November, was traded from New England to San Francisco on October 31, 2017 in exchange for a second round draft pick. He made five starts for the 49ers in 2017, winning each of them.