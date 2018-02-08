Parents voice concerns about rezoning during Suffolk School Board meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk School Board fielded concerns from parents pertaining to rezoning plans in a meeting Thursday night.

The district plans to open two new schools in September, and Thursday they heard from a handful parents and a student.

Some are concerned about how far their children will be bussed under the proposed plans. At one point, about 20 parents stood up to show their opposition.

News 3's Margaret Kavanagh spoke a few parents about why they are against rezoning.

"I just don't think that it's really beneficial for us as a family to have him past downtown," said Jennifer Davis.

Another parent, Lindsey Darden, agreed.

"Taking kids from downtown Suffolk and bring them completely out to the country - that's another 30 minute bus ride," Darden said.

According to the school district's website, the district is trying to redistribute the student population more efficiently and attempting to maintain diversity that closely matches the school division overall.

They are also attempting to efficiently use bus routes.

The school board is scheduled to vote on the final rezoning plan on March 8.