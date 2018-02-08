New Dollar General in Newport News to hold grand opening

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The newly opened Dollar General at 201 Beech Drive in Newport News will be holding its official grand opening on Saturday, February 10.

The grand opening celebration will start at 8 a.m., and store officials say that they will be handing out free prizes and special deals to welcome customers to the new store.

The store will also be giving the first 50 adult shoppers at the store a $10 gift card, while the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag that will have product samples and other free giveaways.

“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”

Dollar General in its press release said that the store’s fresh layout is designed to make shopping simple for customers. Seasonal products are displayed in the center of the store, departments are easily recognizable with visible signage and coolers are conveniently located at the front of the store.

Dollar General stores employ between six to ten people. Those interested in joining the Dollar General team may visit the Career section at the company’s website.