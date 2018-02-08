New app allows shoppers to skip checkout lines at Chesapeake Walmart

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Customers who shop at the Walmart at 1521 Sam’s Circle, near N. Battlefield Blvd., will be able to skip checkout lines by using a new app.

The “Scan & Go” app allows shoppers to scan items on their cell phones as they shop in-store. Then, customers can pay for the items using the app and show a digital receipt to an employee at the door.

“We are excited to debut this new technology here in Chesapeake and offer customers another way to save time and money,” said Clayton Richards, Store Manager in Chesapeake. “With the speed and convenience of scan and go, customers are able to check prices as they shop and skip the checkout line helping them save time and stay on budget.”

Download Walmart Scan & Go app for iPhone.

Download Walmart Scan & Go app for android.