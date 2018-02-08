HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Jessica Woodson from JESSBEAUTY (makeupbyjessbeauty.com) gives us a lesson for going from day to night and looking great in the process.
Makeup tips for going from a day at work to a glamorous night out on Coast Live
-
We do some DIY woodworking with our friends at Woodcraft on Coast Live
-
Convicted murderer blows kiss at victim’s family during sentencing
-
Tips for traveling with pets on Coast Live
-
Our reviewer tells us what not to miss in 2018 and if Star Wars is up to the hype on Coast Live
-
Rottweiler puppy miraculously survives after eating bottle of Gorilla Glue
-
-
State of the Union 2018: Read the full transcript
-
Dueling gun rallies held at Virginia capitol
-
Learning to spot used cars that have had flood damage on Coast Live
-
It is time to TECH the halls with top tech gift picks on Coast Live
-
First Warning Forecast: Tracking lows in the 20s overnight
-
-
We get some lessons and a demonstration from the Virginia Beach Shag Club on Coast Live
-
Woman battling cancer gets married hours before passing away
-
Personalized candles and special gifts in time for Valentine’s Day on Coast Live