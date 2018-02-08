Losses don’t linger for ODU men’s basketball team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - 22 games into its 2017-18 season, the Old Dominion men's hoops team has yet to lose back to back games.

The Monarchs, 8-and-2 in Conference USA and 17-and-5 overall, have shown the ability to bounce back from tough losses.

"I think all year long our guys have been resilient and they've been consistent," explained ODU head men's basketball coach Jeff Jones. "Pretty much any game you point to this year, I think we've been ready to play out of the gates. We still have to get better, we still have to figure some things out - but their attitude and their fight has been excellent."

With eight regular season games remaining, the Monarchs are tied for second place in C-USA. ODU embarks on its second to last road trip of the season Thursday night, with an 8:00 p.m. game at Southern Miss. Saturday, the Monarchs tangle with Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m.