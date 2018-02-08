LIDL’s fresh dozen rose bouquets are less than $10 this Valentine’s Day

ARLINGTON, Va. – LIDL will be offering fresh dozen rose bouquets for $9.99 starting February 10.

The store said in a press release that, “In a year when other retailers are touting 50 for $50 deals, or selective, members only pricing discounts when customers commit to 24 stems, Lidl’s fresh Valentine’s Day roses offer all shoppers a simple and straightforward choice, at an even crisper price.”

Lidl’s Rainforest Alliance certified roses come with a five-day freshness guarantee and are quality-checked throughout the day by a designated Fresh Specialists. The roses are even delivered fresh daily, so if shoppers are planning to make a last-minute dash, they won’t be stuck with leftovers from the week, according to LIDL.

LIDL’s rose bouquets come in red, white and pink varieties.

The company will also be offering deals on potted plants, truffles, lingerie pieces and wine, which can be picked up at store locations.

LIDL’s U.S. headquarters is in Arlington, Virginia.