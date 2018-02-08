Is It Worth It? ‘Sani Sticks’ say they’ll keep your drains unclogged and smelling fresh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All week long we're testing out those infomercial products you've always wondered about.

Do you have trouble with a stinky sink??

If the drain in your sink or tub is causing you problems, 'Sani Sticks' claim to not only deodorize your drain, but also keep it unclogged.

According to the company, the sticks are made with a "powerful blend of concentrated enzymes" that break down and eliminate food buildup.

They come in packs of 12 sticks, one for each month. You can get a set of 24 for $10... but is it worth it?