Getting kids ready for Kindergarten on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - About 4 million U.S. children enter kindergarten each year. While exciting, the kindergarten enrollment milestone can also be a time of anxiousness for parents who are uncertain of their child’s readiness, whether that be socially or academically. Dominique Ciccarelli from Kumon talks with us about key skills for children entering kindergarten. For more information visit www.kumon.com.