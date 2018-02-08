HAMPTON ROADS, Va - About 4 million U.S. children enter kindergarten each year. While exciting, the kindergarten enrollment milestone can also be a time of anxiousness for parents who are uncertain of their child’s readiness, whether that be socially or academically. Dominique Ciccarelli from Kumon talks with us about key skills for children entering kindergarten. For more information visit www.kumon.com.
Getting kids ready for Kindergarten on Coast Live
-
China child abuse scandal: Police accuse parents of making claims up
-
How parents set their kids bedtimes around the world
-
Suffolk Public Schools hold State of the Schools Breakfast
-
Children who are spanked more likely to become violent toward future partners, study says
-
Advice for parents worried about how to save and pay college costs on Coast Live
-
-
Former classmate expresses ‘guilt and shame’ over bullying oldest Turpin child endured
-
Ohio boy, 4, left alone on bus for nearly entire school day
-
Authorities search for suspects who broke into cars in child care parking lots
-
Infant Social Security numbers are for sale on the dark web
-
How many kids still believe in Santa?
-
-
In an era of cyber privacy concerns, getting your kids involved can be critical
-
Another day off from school for some kids in Hampton Roads
-
Dogs bring ‘a little light’ into ‘nightmare’ of childhood cancer