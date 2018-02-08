× First Warning Forecast: A cold start to end the work week

Clear and cold overnight with temperatures falling into the 20s BRR! We could see a little bit of patchy fog Friday morning. Temperatures will warm through the day with highs in the lower 50s under clear to partly cloudy skies.

We are tracking a system that will bring us rain for the weekend. Temperatures will be very mild though, with highs in the mid and upper 60s on Saturday and near 70 on Sunday.

More rain to start your work week. Skies will be overcast with highs in the upper 50s. Rain could carry into Tuesday, with highs in the mid 50s. Overcast skies on Valentines Day, with highs in the upper 50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Some patchy fog possible. Lows in the 20s. Winds: Light and variable.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds with a slight chance for a shower. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Meteorologist April Loveland

