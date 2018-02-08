× First Warning Forecast: 40s To 70s

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are dry this afternoon with cloud cover continuing to move out throughout the day. Temperatures are only in the 30s and 40s so far with some spots 30 degrees colder compared to this time yesterday. Wind is from the north and 5 to 10 mph. Highs will only reach the low to mid 40s this afternoon.

Expect clear skies tonight with light winds. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 20s overnight. Most of us will be below freezing overnight into the morning.

We will see sunny skies on Friday as our next warm up builds in. Highs will climb into the low 50s tomorrow, near normal for this time of year.

We will warm into the 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday. We are tracking rain for the weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain building in on Saturday at 70%, sticking around through Sunday but jumping to 80%, and moving out Monday morning.

Today: AM Clearing Skies, PM Sunshine, Cooler. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-15G25

Tonight: Clear Skies, Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: SE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 8th

1997 Winter Storm: 2-3″ snow East Central Virginia, 4-5″ snow Central Virginia

