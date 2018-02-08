Federal authorities indict North Carolina man for pretending to be a U.S. Army officer

RALEIGH, N.C. – A 57-year-old North Carolina man has been charged with pretending to be a United States Army Lieutenant General.

According to federal authorities, Christian Gerald Desgroux allegedly engaged in transporting a person for a classified briefing and helped with the landing of a helicopter while pretending to be a U.S. Army officer.

The incident allegedly happened at the Statistical Analysis Systems (SAS) headquarters in Cary, North Carolina.

If convicted, Desgroux would face up to 3 years imprisonment, a fine of $250,000 and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

This case is being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security and the Defense Criminal Investigative Service.

There is no information at this time into how Desgroux was able to pretend to be a U.S. Army Lieutenant General.

Stay with News 3 for updates.