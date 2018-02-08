Amazon launches grocery delivery from Whole Foods in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The 757 may have not made the short list for Amazon’s second headquarters, but the company hasn’t forgotten about the area.

Virginia Beach is one of just four areas where Amazon is launching grocery delivery service. The other cities are Austin, Cincinnati and Dallas.

The service starts Thursday. Delivery is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Amazon Prime customer will get free two hour delivery from Whole Foods Markets through the Prime Now app. Or if they want their items in an hour, they can pay $8.

Amazon says it plans to expand the service to more cities later this year.