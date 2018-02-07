Williamsburg Police need help locating suspect for hit-and-run that critically injured man

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect in a hit-and-run incident.

On February 4 around 2:30 a.m. police responded to a single vehicle crash on Monticello Avenue between Compton Drive and Ironbound Road.

The driver, who was described by witnesses as a white female, reportedly fled the scene before the officers arrived leaving behind an injured passenger in the vehicle.

The passenger was flown to MCV for his injuries where he remains there in critical condition.

On February 6 police got warrants for the suspected vehicle driver, 22 year-old Rebecca Anna Lynn “Ginger” Bruhwel of Newport News.

Bruhwel has been charged with Driving While Suspended and felony Hit and Run, according to police.

Police need help to locate Bruhwel if you have any information call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.