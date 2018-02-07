Virginia Beach library offering free tax preparation help

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – AARP Tax Aides will help you prepare your taxes for free at the Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library.

Help will be available Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until April 18. Help is available on a first come, first served basis.

For each person listed on the return, you’ll need to bring:

a Social Security Card (or copy), or a letter from the Social Security Administration (for children and other dependents, too)

2017 W-2s for each person

2016 tax returns

Photo ID for the taxpayer(s)