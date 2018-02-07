Virginia Beach library offering free tax preparation help

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – AARP Tax Aides will help you prepare your taxes for free at the Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library.
Help will be available Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until April 18. Help is available on a first come, first served basis.
For each person listed on the return, you’ll need to bring:
- a Social Security Card (or copy), or a letter from the Social Security Administration (for children and other dependents, too)
- 2017 W-2s for each person
- 2016 tax returns
- Photo ID for the taxpayer(s)
Forms have been ordered from the IRS, but there are a limited number of forms provided to libraries for distribution. Instruction booklets are not provided.
Other forms, schedules and instructions may be obtained on the IRS website. If you need printed forms, they can be ordered online or by calling 1-800-829-3676. Find Federal and State forms and instructions you need on one of these tax form websites.