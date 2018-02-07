Virginia Beach library offering free tax preparation help

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – AARP Tax Aides will help you prepare your taxes for free at the Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library.

Help will be available Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until April 18. Help is available on a first come, first served basis.

For each person listed on the return, you’ll need to bring:

  • a Social Security Card (or copy), or a letter from the Social Security Administration (for children and other dependents, too)
  • 2017 W-2s for each person
  • 2016 tax returns
  • Photo ID for the taxpayer(s)

Forms have been ordered from the IRS, but there are a limited number of forms provided to libraries for distribution. Instruction booklets are not provided.

Other forms, schedules and instructions may be obtained on the IRS website​. If you need printed forms, they can be ordered online​​ or by calling 1-800-829-3676.​ Find Federal and State forms and instructions you need on one of these tax form websites.