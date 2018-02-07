Two arrested in connection with home invasion, robbery of NSU dorm room

NORFOLK, Va. – Two people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery at the Norfolk State University Spartan Suite’s and Dorm,

The incident happened on January 15. An investigation revealed that two black males forced their way into a dorm room, armed with a handgun and held three people at gunpoint as they demanded money and personal property. After taking the items, the suspects fled the scene.

20-year-old Tykeem Wiggins has been charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

20-year-old William Holley has been charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of felony.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Both men are currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.