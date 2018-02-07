Trio of Western Branch High School football players sign college scholarships

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – There’s something ‘Bruin’ at Western Branch.

Three former Bruins will be playing college football on scholarship next season. Wednesday, offensive lineman Austin Cullifer and Amari Wilkins signed scholarships to play for Alderson Broaddus University (West Virginia).

During the early signing period in December, Jalen Alexander, the 12th ranked recruit in Virginia, inked his national letter of intent to play for Maryland. Alexander was not in attendance Wednesday, as he’s already enrolled at Maryland.