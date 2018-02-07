Police looking for man who robbed Hampton 7-Eleven at gunpoint

HAMPTON, Va. – Police need your help identifying the man who robbed the 7-Eleven in the 1400 block of W. Queen Street.

It happened on February 4 just before 4 a.m.

Police say the robber came into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded cash. The clerk gave him the money and he walked out of the store towards Azalea Drive.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’10”-6’1″ tall, medium build, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, a red bandanna concealing the lower portion of his face, and black sweatpants.