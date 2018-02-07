Ocean Lakes’ Jaevon Becton signs to Virginia Tech, Jalen Smith headed to Howard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The process wasn't easy, but the end result made it worth the "stressful" wait, says Jaevon Becton. After decommitting from national championship runner-up Georgia, Virginia Tech got a pledge from the versatile defensive lineman.

On Wednesday morning, Becton put ink to paper, becoming the third Hokie commit in Hampton Roads in the 2018 class. According to 247 Sports, Becton had offers from 20 schools, including Oregon, Nebraska, and Maryland, among others.

Becton said the Hokies were a perfect fit for numerous reasons. "In-state, they had what I'm majoring in [Agribusiness Construction], a good depth chart coming in playing defensive end, it was just a perfect spot."

Jalen Smith, a two-way star for the Dolphins at wide receiver and defensive back, signed with Howard University. Smith originally committed to Navy in May of 2017.