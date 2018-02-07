No. 2 Virginia primed for nation’s top spot after No. 1 Villanova falls to St. John’s

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Wednesday, the Virginia men’s basketball team erases an 11-point deficit to win at Florida State, 59-55.

For the first time since 1980-81, UVA has started 12-and-0 in ACC play. With one more ACC victory, the ‘Hoos will do something else they haven’t accomplished since the 80’s.

Minutes after No. 2 ranked UVA polished-off its comeback victory at Florida State, the nation’s number one team, Villanova, was stunned at home by St. John’s. This means, should Virginia take care of business at home Saturday vs. arch rival Virginia Tech, the Cavaliers are expected to be ranked No. 1 in the nation in next week’s poll.

UVA has not been ranked number one in the country since the 1982-83 season.