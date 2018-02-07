Newport News man charged with knowingly transmitting an STD

NEWPORT NEWS Va. – A Newport News man that has been charged with knowingly transmitting an STD was back in court today.

40-year-old Andre Leaphart was a trusted pastor until a victim says he knowingly gave him an STD.

Today in court a plea agreement was finally reached and the hearing was short.

Leaphart was charged with sexual battery with the intent to transmit an STD.

The agreement amended the charges from a felony to a misdemeanor.

Leaphart pleaded no contest with an Alford plea, meaning he is agreeing to the guilty plea but he does not admit to the criminal act and says he is still innocent.

Leaphart who was an associate pastor at the Fellowship United Church of Christ in Chesapeake was given a 12 month suspended sentence.

Following his arrest in June Leaphart’s family told News 3 he had always been honest about his medical situation with those he was close to and they do not believe the accusations.

They said there was more to the story that was not being exposed.

Leaphart’s family joined him in court Wednesday.

Leaphart was given the 12 months suspended sentence with the conditions that he has one year good behavior and does not have contact with the victim.