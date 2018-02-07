Man wanted for questioning in three Chowan County attempted murder cases

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. – The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for questioning in three separate attempted murder cases.

Officials say one of the incidents was a home invasion that happened on December 7 in the 1500 block of North Broad Street in Edenton. Two people were injured and the suspect is wanted for two counts of attempted murder.

There was also an additional incident that injured one victim. The suspect is wanted for one count of attempted murder.

Officials say the man goes by the name “Savage” and has a tattoo of LBM and a five point star on his face. He also possible has the number 12 tattooed on his face and is missing a front tooth.

After searching for “Marcus Johnson” on Facebook, authorities found a potential match for the suspect. However, no other information is known so the name may be incorrect.

The suspect has ties to the Washington DC area and Philadephia, Pennsylvania. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you recognize this person, call Detective John McArthur at 252-482-9853.