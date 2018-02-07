Man airlifted to hospital after Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene of a single vehicle accident on Portsmouth Boulevard at Suburban Drive today, Wednesday.

Officials got a call about the crash around 11 a.m.

A vehicle had rolled over and the adult male occupant was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the accident, officials said.

After being attended to at the scene the driver was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by Nightingale with possible life threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed in both directions for a period of time but all lanes have been reopened.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, officials said.